ATC Grants Police Another Chance To Conduct Tests On PTI Founder In May 9 Riot Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 09:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted police another opportunity to conduct photogrammetric and polygraphic tests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in connection with 12 cases related to the May 9 riots.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill approved the Lahore police’s request during a hearing, after law enforcement officials submitted that the PTI founder had refused to undergo the tests on three separate occasions—twice in writing and once verbally.
DSP Legal Javed Asif informed the court that the PTI founder’s lack of cooperation was obstructing the progress of the investigation. He requested the court’s permission to carry out the tests once more in an effort to move the probe forward.
Opposing the request, the PTI founder’s counsel urged the court to dismiss the application.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court accepted the police plea and directed the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to ensure the PTI founder is made available for testing in a designated room within the prison.
It is worth noting that the court had earlier, on May 15, authorized the police to carry out these tests and complete the process within 12 days.
The cases under investigation include attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, along with incidents involving the Shadman police station and PML-N party offices.
