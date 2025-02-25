ATC grants police custody of 52 PTI activists

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted the police a four-day custody of 52 PTI activists in a case pertaining to protests and vandalizing the public property on November 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted the police a four-day custody of 52 PTI activists in a case pertaining to protests and vandalizing the public property on November 26.

The 63 PTI workers were produced before the court of ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra after identification parade.

The defense lawyer Sardar Masroof Khan appeared before the court on behalf of the accused.

The court discharged 11 accused as they were not identified as offender during the identification parade. However, the other 52 accused were given in the custody of police on four days remand.