Open Menu

ATC Grants Post-arrest Bail To 10 Accused In Jinnah House Attack Case

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 09:33 PM

ATC grants post-arrest bail to 10 accused in Jinnah House attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to 10 accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to 10 accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.

The accused who were granted bail are: Atif Nisar, Muhammad Naeem, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Khalid Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Nadeem Ali, Rana islam Mubarak, Tanvir Ahmad and Muhammad Tanvir.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearing of 14 post-arrest bail petitions of other accused till May 9 in connection with the case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during May 9 riots.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Attack Riots Police Road May Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Govt. to take decisions in national interests to m ..

Govt. to take decisions in national interests to meet energy needs: Deputy PM

1 minute ago
 CM honours her commitment to a family in Bahawalpu ..

CM honours her commitment to a family in Bahawalpur

50 seconds ago
 SAU, UBL collaboration for seed development initia ..

SAU, UBL collaboration for seed development initiative

6 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

6 minutes ago
 Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai and Sharjah Children Reading Fes ..

Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai and Sharjah Children Reading Festival Present Entertaining Urd ..

46 minutes ago
 WAPDA taste first final defeat in tennis in 42 yea ..

WAPDA taste first final defeat in tennis in 42 years after falling to PAF

6 minutes ago
UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover lo ..

UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses

6 minutes ago
 KPEC: A game-changer project delayed for two years ..

KPEC: A game-changer project delayed for two years despite tall promises of PTI ..

58 minutes ago
 Nishtar Medical University (NMU) arranges walk on ..

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) arranges walk on World Asthma Day

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s dairy, beef sectors need to be transf ..

Pakistan’s dairy, beef sectors need to be transformed through precision farmin ..

9 minutes ago
 ISSI holds second round of dialogue with ASEAN Com ..

ISSI holds second round of dialogue with ASEAN Committee in Islamabad

9 minutes ago
 Project to lay new canal, rehabilitate existing ca ..

Project to lay new canal, rehabilitate existing canal to help solve water proble ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan