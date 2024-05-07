ATC Grants Post-arrest Bail To 10 Accused In Jinnah House Attack Case
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 09:33 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to 10 accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to 10 accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots.
The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the relief of bail.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.
The accused who were granted bail are: Atif Nisar, Muhammad Naeem, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Khalid Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Nadeem Ali, Rana islam Mubarak, Tanvir Ahmad and Muhammad Tanvir.
Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearing of 14 post-arrest bail petitions of other accused till May 9 in connection with the case.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during May 9 riots.
Recent Stories
Govt. to take decisions in national interests to meet energy needs: Deputy PM
CM honours her commitment to a family in Bahawalpur
SAU, UBL collaboration for seed development initiative
Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism
Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai and Sharjah Children Reading Festival Present Entertaining Urd ..
WAPDA taste first final defeat in tennis in 42 years after falling to PAF
UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses
KPEC: A game-changer project delayed for two years despite tall promises of PTI ..
Nishtar Medical University (NMU) arranges walk on World Asthma Day
Pakistan’s dairy, beef sectors need to be transformed through precision farmin ..
ISSI holds second round of dialogue with ASEAN Committee in Islamabad
Project to lay new canal, rehabilitate existing canal to help solve water proble ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. to take decisions in national interests to meet energy needs: Deputy PM1 minute ago
-
CM honours her commitment to a family in Bahawalpur50 seconds ago
-
SAU, UBL collaboration for seed development initiative6 minutes ago
-
KPEC: A game-changer project delayed for two years despite tall promises of PTI leadership58 minutes ago
-
Nishtar Medical University (NMU) arranges walk on World Asthma Day9 minutes ago
-
ISSI holds second round of dialogue with ASEAN Committee in Islamabad9 minutes ago
-
Project to lay new canal, rehabilitate existing canal to help solve water problem of Karachiites: Ma ..9 minutes ago
-
PYS on Climate Change brings together parliamentarians, universities, youth advocates57 minutes ago
-
National workshop on method, metric gaps in measuring food system transformation in Pakistan57 minutes ago
-
KP Govt launches skills imparting training programme57 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s dairy, beef sectors need to transform through precision farming: Experts57 minutes ago
-
PPP Larkana workers demands public interest schemes57 minutes ago