ATC grants post-arrest bail to 10 accused in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to 10 accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.

The accused who were granted bail are: Atif Nisar, Muhammad Naeem, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Khalid Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Nadeem Ali, Rana islam Mubarak, Tanvir Ahmad and Muhammad Tanvir.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearing of 14 post-arrest bail petitions of other accused till May 9 in connection with the case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during May 9 riots.