ATC grants post-arrest bail to 13 accused in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to 13 accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.

The accused who were granted bail are: Samar Khan, Abdul Rehman, Imran Rasheed, Saif Ullah, Qasim Najamud Din, Muhammad Rashid, Rafaqat Ali, Umar Farooq, Ubaid Ullah, Hafiz Muddasar Ali, Waheed Haider, Nasir Khan, and Pir Muhammad Sajjad.

It is pertinent to mention that a total of 50 post-arrest bail petitions were fixed before the court in connection with the Jinnah House attack case. The court, after allowing 13 petitions, adjourned the hearing of the remaining 37 for May 7.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during May 9 riots.