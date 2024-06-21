Open Menu

ATC Grants Post-arrest Bail To 2 Accused In Jinnah House Attack Case

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 10:13 PM

ATC grants post-arrest bail to 2 accused in Jinnah House attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to two accused in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to two accused in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots.

The court directed the accused, Faisal Dar and Abdul Karim, to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Riots Police Road May Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Suspected street criminal arrest by GOR police

Suspected street criminal arrest by GOR police

2 minutes ago
 Pak-China friendship vital for peace, development ..

Pak-China friendship vital for peace, development of both countries & region: Pr ..

2 minutes ago
 Huge wildfire kills 11 people in southeastern Turk ..

Huge wildfire kills 11 people in southeastern Turkey

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna meets Deputy CEO Luxembourg Space ..

Ambassador Amna meets Deputy CEO Luxembourg Space Agency

4 minutes ago
 PPP city pays tribute to Shaheed BB’s democratic ..

PPP city pays tribute to Shaheed BB’s democratic struggle

4 minutes ago
 ANP appreciates representation of political partie ..

ANP appreciates representation of political parties in CPEC consultative meeting ..

7 minutes ago
Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bug ..

Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bugti

7 minutes ago
 Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work ..

Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work together for extending maximu ..

7 minutes ago
 ADB, EAD sign agreement worth $250 mln policy-base ..

ADB, EAD sign agreement worth $250 mln policy-based loan

7 minutes ago
 Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely d ..

Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely dispossessed of livelihood mean ..

16 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges ge ..

Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges get together for diplomats

16 minutes ago
 CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation ..

CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture, livesto ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan