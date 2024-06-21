ATC grants post-arrest bail to 2 accused in Jinnah House attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to two accused in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to two accused in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots.

The court directed the accused, Faisal Dar and Abdul Karim, to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.