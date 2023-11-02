Open Menu

ATC Grants Post-arrest Bail To Abid Boxer

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to former police inspector Abid Hussain, also known as Abid Boxer, in a case of alleged extortion and attacking a police team.

The court directed the former inspector to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Javed announced the verdict while allowing a post-arrest bail petition, filed by Abid Boxer.

Earlier, the defence counsel argued before the court that the police arrested his client in a bogus case as all the charges were baseless. He submitted that his client had been sent to jail and his custody was no longer required by police.

He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to Abid Boxer. However, the prosecution opposed the bail plea and requested the court to dismiss it.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of parties, granted post-arrest bail to Abid Boxer.

Faisal Town police had registered a case against the former inspector and others on charges of extortion and attacking a police team under the sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act. It was alleged that the former inspector snatched an official rifle from a constable and escaped custody when a police team arrested him. However, the accused was later arrested from Kasur.

