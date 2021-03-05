UrduPoint.com
ATC Grants Post Arrest Bails To Six Lawyers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

ATC grants post arrest bails to six lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The anti terrorism courts (ATC) Friday granted post arrest bails to six accused lawyers involved in attacks on Islamabad High Court (IHC) and a session court during a violent protest.

The court, however, rejected the bail plea of secretary district bar association Liaqat Manzor Kambo and adjourned hearing on bail cases of five others in the same case.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the bail petitions of lawyers arrested in session court attack case and accepted the bails of Sardar Khizar, Asif Irfan and Najam Abbas against surety bonds worth Rs50 thousands each.

However, the ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan granted bail to Muhammad Umer, Afshan Saeed and Shoaib Gujjar in IHC attack case against surety bonds worth Rs50 thousands each. The same court dismissed the bail case of Liaqat Manzor Kambo.

Meanwhile, the court also sought comments from police on post arrest bail pleas of five other lawyers including President IHCBA Raja Zahid Mehmood, Raja Khurram, Faisar Nawaz, Zafar Khokhar and Asadullah. The hearing was adjourned till March 8.

