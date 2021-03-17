UrduPoint.com
ATC Grants Pre-arrest Bail To 2 More Lawyers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:43 PM

ATC grants pre-arrest bail to 2 more lawyers

An anti-terrorism court judge Shah Rukh Arjumand's has granted pre-arrest bail to two more lawyers involved in the vandalism and attack in the sessions courts of the federal capital on February 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court judge Shah Rukh Arjumand's has granted pre-arrest bail to two more lawyers involved in the vandalism and attack in the sessions courts of the Federal capital on February 8.

On Wednesday application of pre-arrest bail of two lawyers Khalid khan and Abdullah Ahah was filed in the court.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyers, the court granted interim bail in lieu of financial bonds of Rs 50,000 each and adjourned the hearing till March 22.

