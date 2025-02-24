ATC Grants Three More Days Physical Remand Of 5 Women Accused
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 08:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted the police a further three-day remand of five women accused including Umme Hassan in a case pertaining to interfere in official operation and firing on government employees.
ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the case wherein the accused were produced before the court.
At the outset of hearing, the police adopted the stance that it need further custody of the accused to make more arrests and investigation.
The defence lawyer opposed the physical remand request and said that the police had already taken four days remand. He, however, prayed the court to discharge the girls that were not nominated in the FIR.
The lawyer said that Umme Hassan had just went for negotiation on the matter of mosque's demolishing but she was arrested.
The court reserved the verdict earlier and later granted the police their three-day custody.
