ATC grants transit remand of Khadija Shah to Balochistan police

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over fashion designer Khadija Shah to Balochistan police on a 2-day transit remand in connection with a murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over fashion designer Khadija Shah to Balochistan police on a 2-day transit remand in connection with a murder case.

The court allowed the police to take Khadija Shah into custody and produce her before the court concerned on December 13.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan passed the orders on an application filed by Balochistan police for custody and transit remand of Khadija Shah.

The Balochistan police, through an application, submitted that Khadija Shah was involved in a murder case registered at Bijli Road Police Station, Quetta, and her custody was required in the case. The court was requested to hand over Khadija Shah on transit remand to produce before the relevant court, adding that necessary approval had been taken from provincial authorities in this connection.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court sought a detailed report from inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab about handing over of Khadija Shah to Balochistan police.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by the husband of Khadija Shah challenging her detention.

IGP Punjab Usman Anwar appeared before the court during the proceedings and stated that a Balochistan police team obtained transit remand of the fashion designer from an ATC. The IGP further stated that he was not aware of the vehicle used for Khadija's transportation to Quetta and his present location, in response to various court queries.

At this stage, the petitioner's counsel requested the court to suspend the transitory remand of Khadija Shah.

However, the court turned down the request and directed the counsel to challenge the decision of transit remand, observing that it would issue appropriate orders as per the law. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings.

The IGP Punjab had appeared in response to court remarks during the hearing of the case, earlier in the day. The court had ordered to produce Khadija Shah at 2.30 pm and observed that the IGP should appear if Shah was not produced. The court had given the orders after petitioner's counsel submitted that an ATC had granted a 2-day transit remand of the fashion designer to take her to Quetta in connection with a murder case. The court was also apprised that the Punjab government had withdrawn the notification for detention of Khadija Shah.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deputy commissioner Lahore had on November 17 detained Khadija Shah for thirty days under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance, citing the need to maintain law and order in the provincial capital, after she was granted bail in fourth case related to May-9 violence.