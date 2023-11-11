ATC grants two-day physical remand of Sanam Javed for attacking police

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the police sought the physical remand of the PTI activist, pleading that she has been involved in throwing petrol bombs at the police outside Zaman Park and making provocative speeches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2023) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday granted a three-day physical remand for Sanam Javed, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist, in connection with an assault on the police.

Sanam Javed appeared before the ATC court in Lahore, presided over by Judge Arshad Javed, who authorized a three-day physical remand in police custody.

The investigation officer (IO) reported that Sanam Javed and associates were implicated in hurling petrol bombs at police officers and setting a police mobile ablaze outside Zaman Park. The prosecutor asserted that Sanam Javed delivered inflammatory speeches outside Zaman Park, encouraging activists to attack the police.

Prior to this, Sanam Javed had been placed in jail for a two-day judicial remand, as her name was allegedly linked to the Zaman Park case in Lahore.

Following arguments from both parties, the court, headed by Magistrate Shabbir Ahmed, ordered Sanam Javed to be held in judicial custody for two days. After the remand period concludes, authorities are instructed to present Sanam Javed before the relevant Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

So far, Sanam Javed was arrested for five times since the incident of May 9.