ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on physical remand in protest case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over 10 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to the police on a 7-day physical remand in connection with a November 24 protest case.

Earlier, Phool Nagar police from District Kasur presented the accused workers before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill and sought their physical remand. The investigation officer stated that the custody of the accused was necessary for investigation and recovery. He submitted that the accused attacked the police and injured four personnel.

After hearing arguments, the court approved the physical remand request and handed over the accused to the police for 7 days. The court directed the police to produce the accused upon the expiry of their remand period, on December 3.

The PTI workers, including Waqas Talib, Azam Nawaz, Muhammad Iqbal Yousuf, Usman Akbar, Fayyaz Shaukat, Naeem Arif, Muhammad Hanif, Habib Shahbaz and Abid Imran, among others, were arrested by Phool Nagar police from District Kasur.