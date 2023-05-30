ATC hands over 9th May accused to army authorities

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has handed over the custody of four accused involved in attack on ISI Office on 9th May 2023, to army authorities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has handed over the custody of four accused involved in attack on ISI Office on 9th May 2023, to army authorities.

According to the police, PTI activists staged a demonstration on 9th May 2023 and during protest the mob attacked on ISI Office in Civil Line area.

The police after registering case arrested four accused and presented them in the ATC.

However, the ATC Judge Muhammad Hussain handed over custody of these four accused to Commanding Officer so that they could be tried in Military Court under Army Act and Official Secret Act.