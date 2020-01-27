ATC hands over custody of judge video scandal accused to FIA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday handed over the custody of an alleged accused in Accountability court judge Arshad Malik video leak scandal case to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan granted the physical remand of an accused Nadir Khan to FIA and ordered to produce him before the court on January 31.

The FIA's Investigation Officer (IO) pleaded the court that such accused was involved in setting up the hidden camera for making video of judge Arshad Malik.

He prayed the court for physical remand of the accused for further investigation.

The court accepted the FIA's plea and handed over the custody of accused Nadir Khan to FIA.

The court ordered to re-produce him before the court on January 31.