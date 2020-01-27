UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Hands Over Custody Of Judge Video Scandal Accused To FIA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:24 PM

ATC hands over custody of judge video scandal accused to FIA

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday handed over the custody of an alleged accused in Accountability court judge Arshad Malik video leak scandal case to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday handed over the custody of an alleged accused in Accountability court judge Arshad Malik video leak scandal case to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan granted the physical remand of an accused Nadir Khan to FIA and ordered to produce him before the court on January 31.

The FIA's Investigation Officer (IO) pleaded the court that such accused was involved in setting up the hidden camera for making video of judge Arshad Malik.

He prayed the court for physical remand of the accused for further investigation.

The court accepted the FIA's plea and handed over the custody of accused Nadir Khan to FIA.

The court ordered to re-produce him before the court on January 31.

Related Topics

Scandal Federal Investigation Agency January Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

2 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

3 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

4 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

4 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

4 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.