ATC Hands Over Gandapur To Sindh Police On Transit Remand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 08:10 PM

ATC hands over Gandapur to Sindh police on transit remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur to Sindh police on three-day transit remand.

Earlier, the police produced Ali Amin Gandapur before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan. The police submitted that it recovered weapons during the Zaman Park search operation and the arrested persons had admitted that Ali Amin Gandapur provided these weapons to them. The police requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigation.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea.

The court, after hearing arguments of parties, rejected the request for physical remand and sent Ali Amin Gandapur to jail on Judicial remand.

Meanwhile, a Sindh police team also approached the court for custody of Ali Amin Gandapur in a case. The team filed an application for transit remand of Ali Amin Gandapur, saying that Shakarpur police had registered a hate speech against him. The police requested the court to hand over the accused for production before the court concerned.

At this, the court handed over Ali Amin Gandapur to Sindh police on three-day transit remand for producing before court concerned.

