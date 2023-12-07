Open Menu

ATC Hands Over Manzoor Pashtin To Police For Seven-day Remand

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 09:28 PM

ATC hands over Manzoor Pashtin to police for seven-day remand

The Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday handed over Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen to the police on a seven-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday handed over Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen to the police on a seven-day physical remand.

Manzoor Pashteen was presented before the court of Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain in relation to the case registered against him at the Tarnol Police Station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Court Pashtun Tahafuz Movement

