ATC Hands Over Manzoor Pashtin To Police For Seven-day Remand
Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 09:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday handed over Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen to the police on a seven-day physical remand.
Manzoor Pashteen was presented before the court of Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain in relation to the case registered against him at the Tarnol Police Station.