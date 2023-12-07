ATC hands over Manzoor Pashtin to police for seven-day remand

The Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday handed over Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen to the police on a seven-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday handed over Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen to the police on a seven-day physical remand.

Manzoor Pashteen was presented before the court of Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain in relation to the case registered against him at the Tarnol Police Station.