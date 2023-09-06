ATC hands over Pervez Elahi to police on two-day physical remand

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Lahore High Court orders an inquiry into the re-arrest of Pervaiz Elahi, a prominent figure in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2023) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) made a significant development on Wednesday as it granted a two-day physical remand for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The decision followed his apprehension by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police immediately after the ATC announced its verdict.

This action transpired in the aftermath of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi's re-arrest in connection with the judicial complex attack case, right after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended his detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance on Tuesday.

The case against Mr. Elahi was initially registered at the CTD police station on September 3.

The legal representative of the PTI president revealed that both he and his driver were forcibly removed from their vehicle, with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi being taken away outside the Police lines.

During the hearing, the Chief Police Officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi extended an apology to the court, expressing their desire for the court to accept it.

The court responded by instructing the District Police Officer (DPO) and the Central Police Officer (CPO) to furnish their responses within seven days, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive investigation before any decision could be reached.

The LHC adjourned until September 18, affording all concerned parties sufficient time to present their arguments and evidence.