ATC Holds Jail Hearings Of Two High-profile May-9 Cases

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 08:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday conducted the hearing of two high-profile May-9 cases, including the Askari Tower attack and the torching of Shadman Police Station in the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the proceedings of the cases in the Jail. However, due to the incomplete attendance of the accused, the court could not proceed with the indictment.

Several accused, including Khadija Shah, who are currently on bail, failed to appear.

The court emphasized the importance of full attendance and directed all accused to ensure their presence at the next hearings.

The court adjourned the Shadman Police Station torching case till January 9 and the Askari Tower attack case till January 13.

Detained PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and others were present in court, and their attendance was recorded.

