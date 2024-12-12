ATC Indicts 12 Accused In Qamar Honey-trap Case
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday indicted 12 accused, including Amna Arooj and Hassan Shah, in the Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey-trap case.
The police produced the accused -- Amna Arooj, Hassan Shah, Tanveer Ahmad, Qaisar Abbas, Rasheed Malik, Falak Sher, Mian Khan, Yasir Ali, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Qayyum, Mamnoon Haider, and others -- before ATC Judge Arshad Javed during the proceedings.
The court indicted the accused, who denied the charges and expressed their intention to contest them.
The court summoned prosecution witnesses to record their statements at the next hearing, scheduled for December 20. The prosecution had filed the challan (charge sheet) against the accused, declaring them guilty.
The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in early July, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police. The Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against the accused, including Amna Arooj, based on a complaint filed by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.
