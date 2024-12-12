Open Menu

ATC Indicts 12 Accused In Qamar Honey-trap Case

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM

ATC indicts 12 accused in Qamar honey-trap case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday indicted 12 accused, including Amna Arooj and Hassan Shah, in the Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey-trap case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday indicted 12 accused, including Amna Arooj and Hassan Shah, in the Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey-trap case.

The police produced the accused -- Amna Arooj, Hassan Shah, Tanveer Ahmad, Qaisar Abbas, Rasheed Malik, Falak Sher, Mian Khan, Yasir Ali, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Qayyum, Mamnoon Haider, and others -- before ATC Judge Arshad Javed during the proceedings.

The court indicted the accused, who denied the charges and expressed their intention to contest them.

The court summoned prosecution witnesses to record their statements at the next hearing, scheduled for December 20. The prosecution had filed the challan (charge sheet) against the accused, declaring them guilty.

The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in early July, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police. The Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against the accused, including Amna Arooj, based on a complaint filed by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Kidnapping Robbery July December All Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright fu ..

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza

2 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

3 minutes ago
 UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone a ..

UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

3 minutes ago
 Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 str ..

Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis leaves for Is ..

4 minutes ago
 DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign

DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign

4 minutes ago
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages Zarai Mela

11 minutes ago
 MRM conference stresses for equal right protection ..

MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities

11 minutes ago
 US wholesale prices pick up in November

US wholesale prices pick up in November

9 minutes ago
 Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility f ..

Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government

17 minutes ago
 Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after lon ..

Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after long wait

17 minutes ago
 Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach

Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan