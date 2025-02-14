ATC Indicts 31 PTI Leaders, Workers In Two May-9 Riot Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday indicted 31 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in two cases related to the torching of a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office during the May 9 riots.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the trial proceedings, during which incarcerated PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry were produced before the court. PTI social media activist Sanam Javed and other accused, who were out on bail, also appeared and marked their attendance.
The court formally charged the PTI leaders and workers during the proceedings. However, all the accused denied the charges and expressed their intention to contest them.
Subsequently, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to present their testimony at the next hearing, scheduled for February 20. The court also announced that further trial proceedings would be held at Kot Lakhpat Jail.
The Model Town police had registered two FIRs, 366/23 and 367/23, against PTI leaders and workers over the torching of the PML-N office in Model Town during the May 9 riots.
