ATC indicts 5 policemen in Osama Satti murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday framed charges against five accused police personnel allegedly involved in killing of a citizen Osama Satti.

ATC Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich heard the case regarding the above matter.

The five accused were produced before the court during hearing.

The judge read out the charge sheet against the accused. The accused, however, denied the charges against them.

At this, the court instructed the prosecution to present evidence on October 27.

The citizen Osama Satti was shot dead by the police personnel in Islamabad a few months ago.