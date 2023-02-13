UrduPoint.com

ATC Indicts 6 Accused In Murder Case Of 3 Brothers

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 09:11 PM

ATC indicts 6 accused in murder case of 3 brothers

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday indicted six accused involved in the killing of three brothers in Shahdara area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday indicted six accused involved in the killing of three brothers in Shahdara area.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the accused Rasheeda Bibi, Ali Raza, Amjad Ali, Ghulam Raza and two others were produced.

The court framed charges against the accused during the proceedings.

However, the accused pleaded 'not guilty' and opted to contest trial.

At this, the court summoned the prosecution witnesses for recording their statements and adjourned further hearing till March 8.

Shahdara Town police had registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victims' brother, Tahir Mehboob. The accused had killed three brothers of the complainant over a petty dispute.

