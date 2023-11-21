Open Menu

ATC Indicts Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Rubina Jamil In Police Vehicles Torching Case

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 07:10 PM

ATC indicts Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Rubina Jamil in police vehicles torching case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and Rubina Jamil, in cases of allegedly setting police vehicles ablaze at Rahat Bakery Chowk during the May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and Rubina Jamil, in cases of allegedly setting police vehicles ablaze at Rahat Bakery Chowk during the May-9 violence.

The accused were produced for trial before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, who indicted them during the proceedings.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty and expressed their intent to contest the charges.

At this, the court adjourned proceedings until December 16, summoning prosecution witnesses to record their statements.

The court had distributed challans (charge sheets) to the accused in the prior hearing.

Two separate cases were registered by Sarwar Road police. Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Chaudhry were named in FIR no 108/23 and Rubina Jamil in FIR no 109/23, both related to the torching of police vehicles in the cantonment area at Rahat Bakery Chowk during violence on May 9.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Vehicles Road May December FIR Anti Terrorism Court Court Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global ..

Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global acknowledgment: Dr. Kausar Mal ..

8 minutes ago
 Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to ..

Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to South Africa

8 minutes ago
 Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam ..

Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam Khan

8 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

12 minutes ago
 Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift ..

Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift in thinking for Pak trajectory ..

11 minutes ago
 Two tennis events conclude at KPT sports complex

Two tennis events conclude at KPT sports complex

12 minutes ago
Moot on South Asia and Regional Connectivity in 21 ..

Moot on South Asia and Regional Connectivity in 21st Century held

12 minutes ago
 OffGrid's residency chapter exhibition, must-see f ..

OffGrid's residency chapter exhibition, must-see for contemporary art enthusiast ..

12 minutes ago
 SMIU’s 29th Syndicate meeting held

SMIU’s 29th Syndicate meeting held

20 minutes ago
 Cadbury Dairy Milk collaborates with PCB, Khelo Kr ..

Cadbury Dairy Milk collaborates with PCB, Khelo Kricket to empower women cricket ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan suffer 1-6 defeat against Tajikistan in F ..

Pakistan suffer 1-6 defeat against Tajikistan in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

8 minutes ago
 Fake fertiliser factory unearthed

Fake fertiliser factory unearthed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan