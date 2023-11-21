ATC indicts Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Rubina Jamil in police vehicles torching case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and Rubina Jamil, in cases of allegedly setting police vehicles ablaze at Rahat Bakery Chowk during the May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and Rubina Jamil, in cases of allegedly setting police vehicles ablaze at Rahat Bakery Chowk during the May-9 violence.

The accused were produced for trial before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, who indicted them during the proceedings.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty and expressed their intent to contest the charges.

At this, the court adjourned proceedings until December 16, summoning prosecution witnesses to record their statements.

The court had distributed challans (charge sheets) to the accused in the prior hearing.

Two separate cases were registered by Sarwar Road police. Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Chaudhry were named in FIR no 108/23 and Rubina Jamil in FIR no 109/23, both related to the torching of police vehicles in the cantonment area at Rahat Bakery Chowk during violence on May 9.