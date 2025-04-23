An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Wednesday formally charged several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders over a protest staged at Faizabad following PTI’s founder disqualificatio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Wednesday formally charged several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders over a protest staged at Faizabad following PTI’s founder disqualification.

Meanwhile, the accused denied all charges during the court hearing.

The protest case, which stems from demonstrations held after the disqualification of PTI's founder, was heard at the Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra led the proceedings, during which key PTI leaders, including Faisal Javed Khan, Amir Kiyani, and Wasiq Qayyum, appeared in person.

The court framed charges against the accused, who rejected the allegations. Defence lawyers representing the PTI members requested the court to delay the indictment, but the plea was denied.

Judge Sipra remarked that many complaints claim cases are filed but not taken to trial. “If trials are to be avoided, then make it clear,” he said, addressing the defence.

Sardar Masroof Khan, one of the defence lawyers, clarified that they were referring to politically motivated cases, not all legal matters.

In response, the judge noted that the court had already dismissed acquittal requests from the defence and those decisions had also been challenged.

During the proceedings, the court directed the PTI leader Raja Rashid Hafeez to submit a surety bond worth one Rs 100,000/-. The judge made it clear that Hafeez would not be allowed to leave the courtroom until the bond was submitted.

The court has summoned prosecution witnesses to appear at the next hearing and adjourned the case until May 12.

Sardar Masroof Khan and Zahid Bashir Dar represented the PTI leaders. The case was registered at I-9 police station, and the list of accused includes Faisal Javed Khan, Wasiq Qayyum, Amir Kiyani, and others.

The trial is part of ongoing legal action following the disqualification of the PTI founder, which had sparked a series of protests and legal challenges across the country.