ATC indicts Qureshi, others in Shadman PS arson case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday indicted several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Dr. Yasmin Rashid, in a case related to the torching of Shadman Police Station during the May 9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday indicted several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Dr. Yasmin Rashid, in a case related to the torching of Shadman Police Station during the May 9 violence.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the incarcerated PTI leaders and other accused were produced.

During the proceedings, the court indicted Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and others.

However, all the accused denied the allegations and expressed their intention to contest the charges.

Following this, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to record their statements at the next hearing, scheduled for December 19.

The Shadman police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and activists on charges of attacking and setting fire to the police station during the May 9 riots.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearings of three other May 9 cases, including the Askari Tower attack, until December 23. The court also indicated to indict the accused in the Askari Tower attack case at the next hearing.