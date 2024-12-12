Open Menu

ATC Indicts Qureshi, Others In Shadman PS Arson Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM

ATC indicts Qureshi, others in Shadman PS arson case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday indicted several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Dr. Yasmin Rashid, in a case related to the torching of Shadman Police Station during the May 9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday indicted several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Dr. Yasmin Rashid, in a case related to the torching of Shadman Police Station during the May 9 violence.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the incarcerated PTI leaders and other accused were produced.

During the proceedings, the court indicted Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and others.

However, all the accused denied the allegations and expressed their intention to contest the charges.

Following this, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to record their statements at the next hearing, scheduled for December 19.

The Shadman police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and activists on charges of attacking and setting fire to the police station during the May 9 riots.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearings of three other May 9 cases, including the Askari Tower attack, until December 23. The court also indicated to indict the accused in the Askari Tower attack case at the next hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Attack Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Shah Mehmood Qureshi Police Station Jail May December All Anti Terrorism Court Court Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages Zarai Mela

7 minutes ago
 MRM conference stresses for equal right protection ..

MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities

7 minutes ago
 US wholesale prices pick up in November

US wholesale prices pick up in November

5 minutes ago
 Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility f ..

Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government

13 minutes ago
 Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after lon ..

Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after long wait

13 minutes ago
 Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach

Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach

5 minutes ago
JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Re ..

JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Registration Bill: JUI-F chief

13 minutes ago
 Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lie ..

Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lies with govt: Speaker National ..

30 minutes ago
 In rural pro-govt stronghold, Georgia protests sti ..

In rural pro-govt stronghold, Georgia protests stir calls for compromise

32 minutes ago
 Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers ..

Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine

33 minutes ago
 ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losin ..

ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losing momentum'

28 minutes ago
 Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the yea ..

Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan