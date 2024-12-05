Open Menu

ATC Indicts Several PTI Leaders, Others In May-9 Riot Case

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM

ATC indicts several PTI leaders, others in May-9 riot case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday indicted several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and others, in a case related to the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House during the May 9 violence.

The accused denied the allegations and expressed their intent to contest the charges during the proceedings.

In response, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to record their statements at the next hearing, scheduled for December 12.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the imprisoned PTI leaders were produced.

Meanwhile, the court also conducted proceedings of three cases, including the torching of Shadman Police Station during the May 9 riots, and indicated that it plans to indict the accused at the next hearing.

