ATC Indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Others In May-9 Riots Case
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 10:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and 20 others in a case related to the May 9 riots.
ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the proceedings of the case at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, and other accused were produced.
During the proceedings, the court indicted the accused, who pleaded not guilty and expressed their intention to contest the charges.
Following this, the court adjourned the proceedings until November 25 and summoned the prosecution witnesses to record their statements.
The Race Course Police had registered FIR No. 852/23 against the PTI leaders and workers on charges of torching police vehicles near Zaman Park during the May 9 riots.
Meanwhile, the ATC also indicted Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other accused in another case of torching police vehicles near Jinnah House, the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander, during the May 9 riots.
The court adjourned further proceedings in this case until December 2 and summoned the prosecution witnesses to record their statements after the accused pleaded not guilty and expressed their intention to contest the charges.
