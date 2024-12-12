Open Menu

ATC Indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid In Shadman Arson, Riots Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case

Court summons witnesses for next hearing and adjourn proceedings until December 19

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid in a case related to Shadman arson and rioting on May 9.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul conducted the hearing at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The charges were also framed against other workers of the party besides Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Yasmeen Rashid.

The court summoned witnesses for the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings until December 19.

Moreoever, the court postponed proceedings in the Askari Tower arson case and other related cases until December 23.

Recent Stories

MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of ..

MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ce ..

Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

16 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2

20 minutes ago
 CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengt ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

7 hours ago
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

17 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

17 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

17 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

17 hours ago
 Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

17 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan