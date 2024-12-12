ATC Indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid In Shadman Arson, Riots Case
Published December 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Court summons witnesses for next hearing and adjourn proceedings until December 19
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid in a case related to Shadman arson and rioting on May 9.
ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul conducted the hearing at Kot Lakhpat Jail.
The charges were also framed against other workers of the party besides Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Yasmeen Rashid.
The court summoned witnesses for the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings until December 19.
Moreoever, the court postponed proceedings in the Askari Tower arson case and other related cases until December 23.
