ATC indicts TLP Chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi, others

The court will hear the matter on daily basis from tomorrow.

LAHORE:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2019) An Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday indicted Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others for thier involvement in holding violent protests across the country against the Apex court's decision on acquittal of Aasia Bibi last year.

ATC-I Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta indicted Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others after hearing arguments of the prosecution. Strict security arrangements were made around the premises of the anti-terrorism courts in Shadman area.

The TLP leader Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi and 25 suspects were present there in the courtroom who were handed over the copies of the challan. The counsels of the suspects Advocate Tahir Minhas and Nasir Minhas were also present there in the courtroom on this occasion.

After indictment, the ATC summoned the witnesses to record thier statement and adjourned further hearing till tomorrow (Nov 13).

Last year, the violent protests by TLP workers caused huge trouble for the general masses.

The TLP also staged a sit-in at Faizabad road and blocked the two-way trafficf, causing serious trouble for the public. Civil Lines Police lodged FIR against TLP Chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others for delivering anti-state speeches and for inciting public during their protest against the acquittal of Aasia bibi. The TLP leaders and workers were booked under Sections 290, 291, 353, 427, 186 and 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), Section 6 of the Sound System Punjab Ordinance, 2015 and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Peer Afzal Qadri, the chairman of the TLP, used very strict langauge against the state institutions but later he apologized over what he said and submitted his written apology before the Lahore High Court. Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi and hundreds of workers of his party were detained by the Punjab police in various parts of Punjab due to their violent protest across the province.

The court sources said that the ATC would hear the case of TLP tomorrow (Nov 13) and would continue its proceedings on daily basis.