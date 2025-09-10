Open Menu

ATC Initiates Proclamation Proceedings Against 3 PTI Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 08:15 PM

ATC initiates proclamation proceedings against 3 PTI leaders

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday initiated proclamation proceedings against three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for failing to appear in the Jinnah House attack trial

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday initiated proclamation proceedings against three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for failing to appear in the Jinnah House attack trial.

ATC Administrative Judge Manzer Ali Gill ordered for issuance of public notices against Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed, and Ayesha Bhutta, directing police to publish the proclamations by October 2 and submit a compliance report.

The police have approached the court for permission to publish proclamations, stating that the three women have already been convicted in separate cases linked to the May 9 riots but have since gone into hiding to avoid arrest.

It further informed the court that the accused deliberately remained absent from trial proceedings following their convictions.

Police requested the court to declare the accused proclaimed offenders, citing their continued absence.

The case is registered under FIR No. 96/23 at Sarwar Road Police Station.

