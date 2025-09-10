ATC Initiates Proclamation Proceedings Against 3 PTI Leaders
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 08:15 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday initiated proclamation proceedings against three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for failing to appear in the Jinnah House attack trial
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday initiated proclamation proceedings against three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for failing to appear in the Jinnah House attack trial.
ATC Administrative Judge Manzer Ali Gill ordered for issuance of public notices against Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed, and Ayesha Bhutta, directing police to publish the proclamations by October 2 and submit a compliance report.
The police have approached the court for permission to publish proclamations, stating that the three women have already been convicted in separate cases linked to the May 9 riots but have since gone into hiding to avoid arrest.
It further informed the court that the accused deliberately remained absent from trial proceedings following their convictions.
Police requested the court to declare the accused proclaimed offenders, citing their continued absence.
The case is registered under FIR No. 96/23 at Sarwar Road Police Station.
Recent Stories
Humaid bin Rashid issues Law regulating procurement, contracts, inventory manage ..
Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th November
LHC summons NAB chairman in contempt case
Large scale relief, rescue operation in progress in city after recent rains: Sha ..
Three more PTI activists sentenced for imprisonment in Nov 26 case
Balochistan to accelerate agricultural projects for climate resilience & rural p ..
President Asif Ali Zardari, calls for unity, reforms on Quaid-e-Azam’s 77th de ..
DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..
ADB, CAREC designate HSA as global CoEs
Crackdown against profiteers continues in Paharpur
Calligraphy & paintings by young artists showcased at Punjab Arts Council
Ratta Amral Police conducted crackdown on liquor suppliers, 7 held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC summons NAB chairman in contempt case2 minutes ago
-
Large scale relief, rescue operation in progress in city after recent rains: Sharjeel2 minutes ago
-
Three more PTI activists sentenced for imprisonment in Nov 26 case2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to accelerate agricultural projects for climate resilience & rural prosperity2 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari, calls for unity, reforms on Quaid-e-Azam’s 77th death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
ADB, CAREC designate HSA as global CoEs11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers continues in Paharpur9 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy & paintings by young artists showcased at Punjab Arts Council9 minutes ago
-
Ratta Amral Police conducted crackdown on liquor suppliers, 7 held9 minutes ago
-
DPO finalizes foolproof security plan for upcoming polio campaign9 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker held with narcotics9 minutes ago
-
04 new traffic sectors establishes to ease congestion8 minutes ago