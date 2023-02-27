UrduPoint.com

ATC Instructs To Produce Asad Umar

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 06:52 PM

ATC instructs to produce Asad Umar

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday instructed the administration of Rajanpur Jail to produce PTI's leader Asad Umar on March 3, in an FIR pertaining protest after ECP's decision in toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday instructed the administration of Rajanpur Jail to produce PTI's leader Asad Umar on March 3, in an FIR pertaining protest after ECP's decision in toshakhana case.

The court also instructed the Federal and provincial governments to ensure security arrangements for the appearance of Asad Umar in Islamabad.

The court also adjourned the hearing on the case seeking the removal of terrorism sections from the FIR. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till March 3.

It may be mentioned here that the capital's police had registered FIR against Imran Khan, Asad Umar and other PTI leaders regarding the matter.

