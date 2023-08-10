ATC issues arrest warrants for 268 PTI workers

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 268 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday, who were allegedly involved in an attack on the Jinnah House (the corps commander's house in Lahore)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 268 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday, who were allegedly involved in an attack on the Jinnah House (the corps commander's house in Lahore).

The court issued arrest warrants for Essa Khan, Chaudhry Khalil Yousaf, Anam Shaukat, Syed Aun Hussain, Malik Nadeem Abbas, Danyal Irshad, Aoun Sadiq, Sadia Ayub, and others.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar issued warrants on an application, filed by the investigation officer for the purpose.

The investigation officer had submitted that the PTI workers were nominated in the light of the statements of the accused, arrested in connection with the case. He submitted that the workers had gone underground to avoid arrest in the case. He pleaded with the court to issue their non-bailable arrest warrants.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May 9 riots.