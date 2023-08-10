Open Menu

ATC Issues Arrest Warrants For 268 PTI Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 08:16 PM

ATC issues arrest warrants for 268 PTI workers

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 268 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday, who were allegedly involved in an attack on the Jinnah House (the corps commander's house in Lahore)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 268 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday, who were allegedly involved in an attack on the Jinnah House (the corps commander's house in Lahore).

The court issued arrest warrants for Essa Khan, Chaudhry Khalil Yousaf, Anam Shaukat, Syed Aun Hussain, Malik Nadeem Abbas, Danyal Irshad, Aoun Sadiq, Sadia Ayub, and others.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar issued warrants on an application, filed by the investigation officer for the purpose.

The investigation officer had submitted that the PTI workers were nominated in the light of the statements of the accused, arrested in connection with the case. He submitted that the workers had gone underground to avoid arrest in the case. He pleaded with the court to issue their non-bailable arrest warrants.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May 9 riots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Road May Anti Terrorism Court Million Court

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students du ..

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students during &#039;Meeting from Space& ..

37 minutes ago
 12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Fais ..

12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Faisalabad

34 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within ..

Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within 2 months: Syed Rizwan Ahmed

34 minutes ago
 World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits Chi ..

World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits China Window

34 minutes ago
 PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance dur ..

PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance during 16-month stint

40 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setti ..

Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setting up Primary Education Commis ..

40 minutes ago
Terrorism bid foiled

Terrorism bid foiled

40 minutes ago
 Polio immunization campaign in full swing

Polio immunization campaign in full swing

40 minutes ago
 Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe ro ..

Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe road environment in Capital

40 minutes ago
 PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations f ..

PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations for Asian Games

36 minutes ago
 IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestatio ..

IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestation, equivalence fee payment pro ..

23 minutes ago
 Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his ma ..

Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan