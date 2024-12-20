Open Menu

ATC Issues Arrest Warrants For 6 Accused Involved In GHQ Attack Case

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ATC issues arrest warrants for 6 accused involved in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC), Rawalpindi on Friday has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for six accused involved in the GHQ attack case. The arrest warrants were issued by the ATC Judge, Amjad Ali Shah.

The accused have been continuously absent in the court hearing.

Zain Qureshi, Chaudhry Bilal, Nasir Mahfouz, Shaheer Sikandar, Muhammad Asim and Shahbaz Ahmed are included for whom the arrest warrants have been issued by the court.

The court has issued written orders to arrest and produce all the accused in the court.

