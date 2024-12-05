ATC issues arrest warrants for Aliya Hamza, 5 others

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza and five others for failing to appear in the Jinnah House attack trial

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza and five others for failing to appear in the Jinnah House attack trial.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail and issued the arrest warrants after the accused failed to attend.

The court issued arrest warrants for Farhan Bukhari, Atif Muneer, Sagheer Kamal, Abbas Ali, and Imran, in addition to Aliya Hamza.

The court ordered that the accused be arrested and produced before it on December 19.