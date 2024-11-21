ATC Issues Arrest Warrants For PTI Leader In Askari Tower Attack Case
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday issued bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Gujjar in the Askari Tower attack case related to the May 9 riots.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill passed the orders on an application filed by the Gulberg police for the purpose.
The investigation officer submitted that Khalid Gujjar had gone into hiding to avoid arrest in the case and requested the court to issue bailable arrest warrants for the accused.
The court accepted the application and issued bailable arrest warrants for Khalid Gujjar.
The Gulberg police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Askari Tower during the May 9 riots.
