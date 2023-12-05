Open Menu

ATC Issues Arrest Warrants Of 8 PTI Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 08:29 PM

ATC issues arrest warrants of 8 PTI leaders

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of 8 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk in Cantonment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of 8 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk in Cantonment.

The court issued the arrest warrants of Murad Saeed, Azam Khan Swati, Farrukh Habib, Zubair Khan Niazi, Hafiz Farhat, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Hamid Raza and Imitiaz Ahmad Sheikh.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan issued the warrants on an application filed by the police for the purpose.

The investigation officer had stated that the accused neither joined the investigation process nor could they be arrested yet. He submitted that the accused had hidden themselves to avoid arrest. He pleaded with the court to issue their non-bailable arrest warrants.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers on charges of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk in Cantonment during May-9 violence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Vehicles Road Anti Terrorism Court Court Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Israeli troops battle Hamas in southern Gaza

Israeli troops battle Hamas in southern Gaza

6 minutes ago
 UK signs new migration treaty with Rwanda

UK signs new migration treaty with Rwanda

6 minutes ago
 Meeting deliberates on strengthening police force ..

Meeting deliberates on strengthening police force in merged districts

6 minutes ago
 Israeli strike kills Lebanese soldier: Lebanese ar ..

Israeli strike kills Lebanese soldier: Lebanese army

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Mexico 6th BPC review bilateral ties, mul ..

Pakistan Mexico 6th BPC review bilateral ties, multilateral developments

5 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi meets Chinese Vice Minister of C ..

Ambassador Hashmi meets Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce

5 minutes ago
CPDI hosts national convention, job fair for PWDs

CPDI hosts national convention, job fair for PWDs

5 minutes ago
 Climate change by numbers

Climate change by numbers

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to initiate international standar ..

Balochistan govt to initiate international standards education programs

5 minutes ago
 Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chi ..

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chillas

32 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team o ..

Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team on winning T20 series

32 minutes ago
 Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan