ATC Issues Arrest Warrants Of PTI Leaders In Ransacking Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ATC issues arrest warrants of PTI leaders in ransacking cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) in ransacking cases, registered during the party's recent long march.

ATC Judge Abhar Gull Khan issued the arrest warrants of Mian Akram Usman, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Imtiaz Mehmood Sheikh, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Shafqat Mehmood, Malik Nadeem Abbas, Murad Raas, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasir Gillani, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Andleeb Abbas and Ijaz Chaudhry.

The court issued the warrants while allowing an application filed by Shahdara police.

The investigation officer had submitted that the accused were involved in ransacking cases and their arrest was required for completing investigations.

It was also alleged that the PTI workers violated Section 144 and attacked law enforcing agencies on the day of long march, May 25. The police had also added sections of Anti-Terrorism Act in cases registered against the PTI leaders.

