ATC issues bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday issued bailable arrest warrants against Chairman PTI Imran Khan and other co-accused in terrorism cases registered by the capital's police.

ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Muhammad Zulkernain heard the three cases registered by Ramna and Golra Police Stations.

Imran Khan's lawyer submitted a request seeking a one-time exemption from hearing to his client, adding that the ex-prime minister couldn't appear before the court due to his attendance at Lahore High Court (LHC).

The court issued bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, Farukh Habib, Shibli Faraz and Hassan Khan Niazi.