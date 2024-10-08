ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for Sanam Javed

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 08:46 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday rejected an application for exemption from personal appearance filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed, who is facing trial in several May 9 cases, including the torching of the PML-N office, and issued bailable arrest warrants for her

ATC Judge Arshad Javed passed the orders while conducting trial proceedings in the May 9 cases.

The court noted that the accused had missed several court hearings. It further observed that Sanam Javed's legal team had previously filed similar exemption requests, but her continued absence was causing delays in the trial proceedings. The court emphasized that all accused currently out on bail must be present at the next hearing.

Earlier, during the proceedings, Sanam Javed's counsel had filed an application requesting a one-day exemption from personal appearance for his client.

