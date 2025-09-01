ATC issues fresh summons to PTI workers in October 4 protest case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad in Monday once again summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were absent from proceedings in the October 4 protest case.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued the notices after no worker appeared before the court during the latest hearing.

During the proceedings, defense lawyers informed the court that the party workers, all of whom belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), could not attend due to weather conditions in the province. The court, however, issued fresh summons for their appearance and adjourned the hearing to a later date.

The case is connected to the protest held in Islamabad on October 4, during which PTI leaders and workers were booked at Kohsar police station. Several senior party figures, including PTI founder, Ali Amin Gandapur, Barrister Saif, and Omar Ayub, are also nominated in the case.

So far, the investigation report (challan) has only been submitted against PTI workers, while proceedings against the named leaders remain pending. The charges involve their alleged role in organizing and participating in the protest, which led to the registration of the case under anti-terrorism provisions.