ATC Issues Fresh Summons To PTI Workers In October 4 Protest Case
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad in Monday once again summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were absent from proceedings in the October 4 protest case.
Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued the notices after no worker appeared before the court during the latest hearing.
During the proceedings, defense lawyers informed the court that the party workers, all of whom belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), could not attend due to weather conditions in the province. The court, however, issued fresh summons for their appearance and adjourned the hearing to a later date.
The case is connected to the protest held in Islamabad on October 4, during which PTI leaders and workers were booked at Kohsar police station. Several senior party figures, including PTI founder, Ali Amin Gandapur, Barrister Saif, and Omar Ayub, are also nominated in the case.
So far, the investigation report (challan) has only been submitted against PTI workers, while proceedings against the named leaders remain pending. The charges involve their alleged role in organizing and participating in the protest, which led to the registration of the case under anti-terrorism provisions.
Recent Stories
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Voter awareness session held at SBKWU Quetta2 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana visits embankments of Indus River, chairs meeting to review Malid un Nabi arrangements2 minutes ago
-
First animated video released to raise awareness on cervical cancer, preventive HPV vaccine2 minutes ago
-
MPAs discuss flood situation, road issues with DC2 minutes ago
-
Naveed announces one month salary for flood victims, calls for united action against climate change2 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Rangers recover 92 wild birds2 minutes ago
-
Court cancels arrest warrants of ex-minister Raja Basharrat2 minutes ago
-
ATC issues fresh summons to PTI workers in October 4 protest case2 minutes ago
-
Court extends physical remand of PTI leader in protest case2 minutes ago
-
CM KP expresses solidarity with Afghanistan after deadly earthquake12 minutes ago
-
Federal Health minister launches anti-polio campaign12 minutes ago
-
Forces foil terrorist attack in North Waziristan, Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute12 minutes ago