ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur in a vandalism case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur in a vandalism case.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill issued the warrants in response to an application from the police, who stated that Gandapur had failed to appear for the investigation of the case.

The investigation officer stated that the accused had not cooperated with the investigation despite being summoned. He requested the court to issue arrest warrants.

The case, registered at Manawan Police Station under FIR number 4499/24, relates to incidents of vandalism on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. The police have accused Ali Amin Gandapur of breaking the windows of vehicles while traveling to a public gathering in Kahna in September 2024.