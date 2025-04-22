Open Menu

ATC Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants For KP CM Gandapur

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2025 | 03:21 PM

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

Court has passed order on Punjab police’ plea in a case related to PTI protest and alleged violence in Punjab

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI leaders in a case related to protest and violence in Punjab.

ATC Admin Judge Manzar Ali Gul passed the order while hearing the plea moved by the Punjab police.

During the hearing, the investigation officer stated that the police had summoned them several times to join the investigation but Ali Amin Gandapur and others failed to comply. The suspects are wanted in cases related to the October 5 protest and violence against the police.

After hearing the arguments, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Ali Amin Gandapur, Hammad Azhar, Saeed Sandhu and Shehbaz Ahmed for not cooperating in the investigation. The court also ordered that all individuals be presented before it.

