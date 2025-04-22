Open Menu

ATC Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants For KP CM, 3 Other PTI Leaders

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and three other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in connection with a case related to the party’s protest on October 5, 2024.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill issued the warrants after approving an application filed by the police.

According to the police, the accused — Ali Amin Gandapur, Hammad Azhar, Saeed Sindhu, and Shahbaz Ahmad — repeatedly failed to join the investigation despite multiple summons.

The police stated that the arrest of the individuals was necessary to complete the investigation, and requested the court to issue non-bailable warrants.

The court subsequently accepted the plea and ordered the arrest of all four PTI leaders.

The Masti Gate Police had registered the case under charges of inciting anarchy, disrupting law and order and clashes with police during the October 5 protest.

