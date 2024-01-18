Open Menu

ATC Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Of 4 PTI Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk, during May-9 violence.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Hamza, Hassan Nawaz, and Saud Javed.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal issued the warrants on an application filed by the police for the purpose.

The investigation officer of Sarwar Road Police Station had filed the application, stating that the accused were involved in torching police vehicles. He submitted that the accused neither joined the investigation process nor could they be arrested yet. He submitted that the accused were hiding to avoid arrest. He pleaded with the court to issue their non-bailable arrest warrants.

