ATC Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Of 4 PTI Workers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk, during May-9 violence.
The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Hamza, Hassan Nawaz, and Saud Javed.
ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal issued the warrants on an application filed by the police for the purpose.
The investigation officer of Sarwar Road Police Station had filed the application, stating that the accused were involved in torching police vehicles. He submitted that the accused neither joined the investigation process nor could they be arrested yet. He submitted that the accused were hiding to avoid arrest. He pleaded with the court to issue their non-bailable arrest warrants.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
May-9 violence: ATC remands Omar Cheema, Yasmin Rashid in police custody14 minutes ago
-
Kaspersky predicts key cybersecurity threats targeting children in 202414 minutes ago
-
Caretaker KP Minister Nadeem Durrani chairs meeting of reforms committees14 minutes ago
-
Study finds huge gaps in enfranchising flood-hit population15 minutes ago
-
Peanuts sale rises in chilly condition25 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM reviews law & order situation for general elections in province25 minutes ago
-
Federal minister announces to organize awareness sessions on interfaith harmony in rural areas34 minutes ago
-
New PEC Punjab takes charge34 minutes ago
-
KP CM meets PAJCCI delegation; discusses issues due to closure of Pak-Afghan border34 minutes ago
-
Senate body discusses certificate verification of overseas employees34 minutes ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Sukkur reviews election preparations34 minutes ago
-
DC distributes gifts among children at Zamung Kor35 minutes ago