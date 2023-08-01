Open Menu

ATC Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Of Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 08:49 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib in a case of attacking police during an operation at Zaman Park

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan issued the warrants while allowing an application filed by the investigation officer.

The investigation officer submitted that the police had registered a case against Farrukh Habib and others on charges of attacking police. He submitted that the PTI leader had hidden himself to avoid arrest in the case.

He pleaded with the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants of the PTI leader.

Racecourse Police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and others on charges of attacking the police teams, creating a law and order situation outside the party chief's residence in Zaman Park. The case had been registered under sections of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

It is pertinent to mention that the courts had already issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Farrukh Habib in the cases of attacking the Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

