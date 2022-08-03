ATC issues notice to prosecution on bail plea of Nazir Chohan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday issued notices to prosecution and SHO concerned for August 4 on a post-arrest bail application, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nazir Chohan, his son and others in a case of alleged attack on police.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the bail petition, filed by Nazir Chohan and others.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that the police had registered a bogus case against his clients. He submitted that the police registered the case on baseless allegations due to political pressure.

He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to his clients.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to the SHO concerned and prosecution and sought reply till August 4.

The court had denied request of physical remand by police on August 2 and sent Nazir Chohan and others to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The Chung police had registered a case against Chohan and others for attacking the police under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.