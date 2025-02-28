Open Menu

ATC Issues Show-cause Notice To Investigation Officer

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ATC issues show-cause notice to investigation officer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to an investigation officer for negligence and failing to comply with its orders in three cases.

The court also ordered suspension of Investigation Officer Inspector Akhtar Ali's salary, besides instructing the relevant SP to initiate departmental action against him.

ATC Judge Irfan Haider presided over the hearing and expressed dissatisfaction over the officer’s failure to complete investigations in three cases registered at Ravi Road Police Station against Tehreek-e-Labbaik worker Qari Ajmal.

The court noted that Inspector Akhtar Ali disregarded judicial directives and directed him to submit a response to show-cause notice by March 3.

