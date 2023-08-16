ATC issues show cause notice to PIMH medical superintendent

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice for August 19 to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health's (PIMH) medical superintendent over failure to submit a report about the mental health of an accused, involved in the murder of eight men.

The court had ordered the medical superintendent to hold a psychological examination of accused Faiz Rasool and submit a report on the previous hearing.

However, the medical superintendent neither appeared before the court nor submitted a report during Wednesday's proceedings in compliance with the court directions.

At this, the court took a strict action and issued show cause notice to the medical superintendent, besides adjourning further proceedings till August 19.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the trial proceedings, wherein the accused Faiz Rasool was also produced.

On October 8, 2022, the accused murdered eight men in and around Hachar village in Sheikhupura.