ATC issues written decision by rejecting bail of arrested lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued a written decision by rejecting the bail pleas of lawyers arrested in the Islamabad High Court attack case.

The verdict said that the arrested lawyers were present at the scene and the charges against them were serious.

Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas issued a four-page written order rejecting the bail plea of lawyers arrested in the High Court attack case.

The order said that there was an FIR and video evidence of the High Court attack against the arrested lawyers.

The arrested lawyers were present at the spot and the allegations against them were serious. The lawyers of the accused have not been able to prove that they are entitled to any concession. Post-arrest applications for bail were rejected.