ATC Issues Written Order Regarding Imran Khan's Bail In Terrorism Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 07:25 PM

ATC issues written order regarding Imran Khan's bail in terrorism cases

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday issued written orders regarding the bails of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chairman Imran Khan in eight terrorism cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday issued written orders regarding the bails of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chairman Imran Khan in eight terrorism cases.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas issued the written order. The court orders Imran Khan and joint investigation team (JIT) to fix a place of meeting after consultation.

It instructed the JIT to record the statement of the former prime minister before the next hearing of the case.

The order said that the intervention by the court could have effects on the investigation process.

It may be mentioned here that the court had granted interim bail to Imran Khan till June 8, in eight FIRs pertaining to violent protests, vandalizing public property and violation of section-144. The FIRs had been registered by various police stations in Islamabad.

